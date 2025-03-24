WILTON — The Select Board has scheduled the annual town meeting for 6 p.m. June 16 at the Academy Hill School, 585 Depot St.

Discussions on the 2025-26 budget are ongoing, the board also announced at their meeting last week.

Elections for two selectpersons and a Regional School Unit 9 director will be held June 10 at the Town Office.

Nomination papers are available at the Town Office and must be returned by April 11.

