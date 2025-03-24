FARMINGTON — Nine of 10 towns in Regional School Unit 9 towns soundly rejected a proposal to buy the former Ingalls school building.
The tally for all 10 towns was 405 yes and 755 no.
Voters were asked if they would accept up to $1.6 million of a nearly $1.8 million federal grant to buy the former Arthur D. Ingalls school at 144 High St. in Farmington. If approved and the purchase made, the plan was to rename it the Franklin County Adult Education and Community Resource Hub.
The measure was rejected by Farmington, 208-249; Temple, 13-35; New Vineyard, 7-56; Chesterville, 14-71; Weld, 13-35; Starks, 11-21; Wilton, 67-119; Industry, 21-50; New Sharon 41-110.
Vienna voted in favor: 10-9.
The Maine Connectivity Grant was awarded to Franklin County Adult Education. The purchase aimed to provide expanded educational opportunities and space for local organizations in downtown Farmington.
District Superintendent Christian Elkington previously estimated that if half of the 14,000-square-foot building were leased, it would generate around $192,000 per year.
School officials had talked to about 30 community organizations, and several had been interested in leasing space but none could commit to leasing space because the district hadn’t acquired the building, Elkington said in March.
Elkington said the project would be fully funded by a federal grant and would not impose any additional financial obligations on the Mt. Blue School District.
