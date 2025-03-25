PERU — Maine author Lynn Plourde visited the Dirigo Elementary School on March 18 to read students from pre-K to second grade, with all these students receiving an autographed Lynn Plourde book to take home with them.
The Winthrop author, who has written more than 40 children’s books, tailored her presentations to the grade level she was addressing.
Lynn used her energetic personality to read her books. With the pre-k students, she not only worked with her captive audience to sound out words but taught them phases by sign language as she read her books Go, Grandma, Go!, and Go, Grandpa, Go!
In her third book, How to Talk Monster, the author taught them a number of interesting ‘monster’ words and what they meant.
This session was held in the school’s library. The author graciously spent much of the school day at the school.
The visit began with one boy and one girl from each class chosen to meet Lynn Plourde at a honorary muffin social.
For more information on Lynn Plourde and to view her library of books, visit LynnPlourde.com
