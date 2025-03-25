PERU — Town Clerk Deb Coudrain told the Select Board at the March 17 meeting that to date, no one has “taken out (nomination) papers for anything.”
Nomination papers are available at the Town Office for one three-year term on the Select Board, one two-year term on the RSU 56 board of directors, and one three-year term on the RSU 56 board. Papers are due back to the Town Office by 5 p.m. April 11 to be included on the June 10 ballot.
In other business, select board members discussed a revaluation timeline following a correspondence from Assessor Steven Salley. He wanted to delay the revaluation by a year. The board noted that the process, which hasn’t gotten underway, is already two years behind schedule. The revaluation deadline had been set for July 1, 2026.
The Select Board and Finance Committee met March 24 to continue work on the FY 25-26 town budget. The next regular Select Board meeting is 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office.
