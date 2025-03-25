FARMINGTON — A post on the Franklin County Maine Facebook page about a new name and 3-day sale is already garnering a lot of attention.

Posted on March 22, it indicates The Lion’s Den Thrift Shop is the new name of the store which will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27, through Saturday, March 29, with cash only specials each day. Thursday any size box or tote full of merchandise will be $20, Friday it drops to $15 and Saturday it is down to $10, the post states.

The Franklin Journal reached out to Susan Jones who shared additional news of changes coming to the facility.

“We are changing the way the store has been run,” she said. “Hours after March 29 will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The whole month of April we will be having sales. It will be $10 to fill a tote, $5 to fill a bag and $1 if someone comes in, only wants two items.”

Jones said the goal is to liquidate a lot of the items in the store. There is a lot of really great stuff in there, so people will sure have fun looking, she stated.

Jones is resetting the Farmington Lions Club-owned store with help from Sylvie Venter. A grand opening will be held in April, she noted.

“Once we have a grand opening it will be a whole different store,” Jones stressed. “We are going to have a thrift store but we are also going to have a line of vintage items that we will sell there.” She thought that would be ready to happen by late April, early May.

The sales are being held to make way for those changes, Jones noted. “We were trying to approximate,” she said. “I think we can do 400 totes worth of stuff in there.”

Depending on how many people show up, shoppers may be limited to half an hour to shop with only 25 people allowed in the store at one time, Jones stated. “We are hoping we will get a lot of people,” she said. “Will we get 400? I don’t know. It’s exciting. We just posted this on Facebook a few hours ago. I have gotten a lot of hits on it already, people asking about tote size.

“If you can carry a tote in, you can fill it up,” Jones continued. “I think people are going to want to have first view, they will be in line on Thursday. There is plenty. We have a couple of storage areas besides what we have on the floor. We are going to replenish it every day.”

Jones said she is excited to be working with the Lions Club. “I think they are just one of the best local community help for programs that we have out there,” she noted. “All proceeds, everything that we earn above and beyond what we have to pay out goes back to the Lions Club.” The club, which is nonprofit then distributes the money, she added.

For more information call Jones at 207-779-7742.

