JAY — The Fire Rescue Department received a $5,000 grant from the state Firefighter Safety Equipment Fund to buy a heavy-duty washing machine that will filter out carcinogens from firefighters’ gear.

The Select Board accepted the grant at a meeting Monday night, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Th 35-pound-capacity washer will cost nearly $5,600 and the Fire Rescue Department will take nearly $600 from its budget, Mike Booker, fire rescue chief, said Tuesday.

The machine will wash one to two sets of turnout gear at a time, he said. It is specially designed as an “extractor” to help reduce exposure to carcinogens, which can be a carcinogenic substance, compound, chemical or certain illnesses that increase the risk of cancer when exposed to them over time.

Another item covered by the equipment fund are diesel exhaust systems.

The Firefighter Safety Equipment Fund is a new state grant program to help reduce cancer risks among firefighters. It came about through the efforts of former state Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, and Farmington firefighter Stephan Bunker of Farmington. The Legislature approved the bill and made sure funds were available to assist fire departments.

Bunker was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022. Since then, he has been trying to help reduce cancer risks that firefighters face.

The Groves EW35G “Soft Mount Washer Extractor” is essential for minimizing our firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens, which are often present in the contaminants that accumulate on gear during fire suppression and rescue operations, according to Jay Assistant Fire Chief Bob Burdick’s grant application.

“Firefighter turnout gear can absorb toxic chemicals and particulates known to cause cancer, especially hydrocarbons that persist even after basic cleaning with standard washers. The extractor’s programmable formulas provide a rigorous cleaning process tailored to remove these hazardous substances effectively, reducing the risk of repeated exposure,” according to the application.

The machine is expected to help lower the cancer risk associated with prolonged contact with contaminated equipment. It meets the specific cleaning requirements outlined by turnout gear manufacturers and ensures that hazardous contaminants such as carcinogenic hydrocarbons, soot, and other toxic residues are effectively removed from the gear, providing a higher level of decontamination, Burdick wrote.

It will directly benefit the Jay department by providing the necessary equipment to improve the health and safety of its firefighters. Currently, the department has a standard household washer that lacks the capability to adequately decontaminate turnout gear, according to the grant application.

The extractor will enable the Jay Fire Rescue Department to meet the National Fire Protection Association’s standards for turnout gear maintenance, providing a comprehensive cleaning solution that protects Jay department’s firefighters from occupational hazards linked to cancer, according to the grant application.

The machine will also extend the life of the department’s turnout gear through appropriate care and decontamination, which will help reduce future equipment replacement costs. It will also help the department fulfill its mission of protecting both its personnel and its community, Burdick wrote.

