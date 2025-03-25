FARMINGTON — Cynthia Bernstein, director of special services for Regional School Unit 9, updated the board of directors March 11 regarding ongoing initiatives, including executive functioning strategies, unified sports, and the Special Education Advisory Committee.
Bernstein discussed how educators are helping students develop executive functioning skills, which are essential for organization and task completion. “I have an example of what classrooms will do and teachers will work with kids of most ages who are having difficulty with executive functioning skills,” she said. “Like, what it takes to organize yourself. When it comes to schoolwork, it is about getting started on your schoolwork, sticking with it and finishing it.”
Teachers employ strategies such as using timers on phones or tablets to help students maintain focus. “Once you get going, keep going,” Bernstein said. “I use it myself and it really works.”
She also highlighted RSU 9’s unified sports program, commending the students for their sportsmanship. “These students are not only working with their teammates, but they are helping out the kids on the other team,” Bernstein said. “The idea is that everybody gets the opportunity to be successful. If you are looking for excitement, check out our team making some three-pointers. It was off the charts.”
Unified sports at RSU 9 are programs that bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities to participate in athletic activities. This approach is meant to foster understanding, camaraderie, and mutual respect among students.
Bernstein provided updates on the Special Education Advisory Committee. The group has focused on the intersection of general education interventions and special education referrals, particularly the benefits of inclusive practices. She said providing special education services within the general education classroom involves exploring different structures and determining how effectively those strategies can be implemented.
The committee’s final meeting of the school year is scheduled for May 13, when members are expected to present recommendations for the upcoming academic year.
Additionally, Bernstein’s report detailed efforts to expand Section 28 services, which address functional and adaptive skills, including communication, behavior and independent living. A newly appointed supervisor has expedited eligibility processing, with about 50% of qualifying students now approved. Nearly all education technicians in adaptive skills programs have completed Behavioral Health Professional [BHP] certification.
To address growing caseloads, RSU 9 is expanding its K-5 adaptive skills program by opening a classroom at Academy Hill School. This addition is meant to ease enrollment pressure at the Mallett School program by redistributing students and staff.
RSU 9 continues its professional development, with upcoming workshops covering inclusionary practices and functional goal-setting. In April, Bernstein and the Cape Cod Hill team will attend an Inclusion Symposium for leaders.
Bernstein invited board members to join the advisory committee, an opportunity welcomed by the board.
For more information on special education initiatives at RSU 9, visit the district’s website.
