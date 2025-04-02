BANGOR — Two New York men were each sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison Wednesday at U.S. District Court in connection to a violent home invasion at a Rangeley apartment in 2016.

A federal jury convicted Robert Holland, 45, and Andre Muller, 54, both of New York City, in 2023 on a charge of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery at a Rangeley residence in U.S. District Court, according to court documents. It was the second time the two were convicted by a federal jury. The first time was in 2022.

One intruder was killed during the home invasion in July 2016.

The Hobbs Act is a federal law prohibiting extortion or robbery by wrongful use of force or fear.

Muller and Holland did not take part in the actual robbery, but were involved in its planning, court documents said.

Muller was sentenced Wednesday to 200 months, or 16 1/2 years, in prison. Holland was sentenced to 188 months, or 15 1/2 years, court documents said. Upon their release, they will be on supervised release for three years.

The conviction called for up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Each man was indicted on the charge in January 2020.

On July 26, 2016, Muller and Holland, along with coconspirators, developed a plan to steal controlled substances from a Rangeley residence, according to evidence presented during the trial, a news release from Jana Spaulding, a contractor for the U.S. Justice Department, said.

Muller traveled from New York City with two coconspirators, meeting up with Holland and another coconspirator at a property just outside of Rangeley. Muller, Holland and the three coconspirators discussed how to carry out the robbery.

Two coconspirators, Hector Munoz, 56, formerly of New York and who is now deceased, and Michael Bokun, 29, of New York and who died at the scene, entered the Rangeley residence on July 28, 2016, according to the release. They were armed with knives with the intent to take the controlled substances, including cocaine and oxycodone, from resident Jordan Richard of Rangeley, court documents said.

Richard was sentenced to serve 13 years in federal prison in 2019 for subsequent drug charges and discharging a gun related to drug trafficking. During the Rangeley robbery, Richard shot and killed Bokun in self-defense, according to court documents and police.

