FARMINGTON — If terms for 10 members of the Franklin County budget committee expire in the same year, it could be “problematic,” county Administrator Amy Bernard told commissioners Tuesday.

This is the first year there are five commissioners representing five new commissioner districts. It is also the first year that there are 11 selectmen on the Budget Advisory Committee.

A law that expired in 2024 provided for nine budget panel members from the then-three commissioner districts to have staggered terms: one, two and three years. That provision did not carry over into the new law that was approved in 2023 and went into effect on Jan. 1. Ten members of the committee now have three-year terms.

One of the members elected by selectmen peers on March 26 has a one-year term to represent District 1, which covers part of Farmington, west of the Sandy River, Temple and Wilton. That position will move on to District 2 next year, which means District 2, which covers majority of Farmington, will have three members.

When the Budget Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Superior Courtroom of the county Courthouse, the members elected to District 1 will choose one of the three selectmen elected to represent District 1 as the rotating member with a one-year term.

Bernard and Wilton resident Nathan Hiltz said Tuesday they both believed that the staggered terms would be in effect for the new budget committee.

If all but one budget committee member is elected to three-year terms, it could be “problematic” that they could lose the majority of budget panel at the same time and there would be no consistency, Bernard said.

Commissioner Thomas Saviello of Wilton, a former state legislator who represents District 1, said he is going to review the new law to try to better explain what it changed.

He plans to work with state Rep. Stephan Bunker, D-Farmington, to see if they can change the law to make it staggered terms to avoid losing all members of the committee at once. Former state Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, who didn’t seek reelection last year, wrote the new law prior to leaving office.

Copy the Story Link