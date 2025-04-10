

JAY — Demolition on a section of the former Androscoggin Paper mill was continuing Thursday to clear the way for a mulitmillion-dollar engineered wood manufacturing facility at 300 Riley Road.

“We have received all of our permits,” John Godfrey of Godfrey Wood Products said Thursday.

The only issue worth mentioning, he said, is how the tariffs by President Donald Trump on foreign products will affect the cost of equipment and building the facility.

A large amount of equipment comes from the European Union, mostly Germany and Italy, he said.

Many of the products needed are not made in the U.S. including, principally, steel and electronics, which come from China.

It could increase the cost of building the facility significantly, Godfrey said.

A budget was drawn up last year factoring in equipment costs and how much it would cost to build the 617,000 square-foot plant. Now there is the uncertainty about the overall capital cost of the project, he said.

In December, Godfrey said that if all the permits are received, which were earlier in the year, demolition on the section of the mill would start this spring.

He is hoping to get construction started this fall before snow arrives.

“Oriented strand board is a versatile, structural wood panel, created to equal or improve upon the characteristics of exterior grade plywood. OSB panels are composed of thousands of rectangular wood strands, oriented in three crisscrossing layers, and bonded with weather-impervious adhesive under high pressure and temperature. OSB engineered panels are dimensionally stable, according to Godfrey Forest Products website.

“This venture is set to bring innovation and job opportunities to the region,” and help revitalize the community and industry, according to Godfrey Wood Products website.

Godfrey and Gov. Janet Mills announced the plan to build the facility at a news conference in March 2024.

Godfrey projected then that there would be about 125 to 135 jobs brought to the area, possibly more. His initial hope was to start manufacturing at the site in 2026.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions of Pennsylvania stopped making paper products at the mill as of March 9, 2023.

Godfrey had a purchase and sales agreement last year for 67 acres, just south of the main buildings of the former paper mill, owned by JGT2 Redevelopment, which bought the mill property from Pixelle in December 2023.

