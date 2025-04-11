WILTON — The water transmission line replacement project began this week along Weld Road near the Town Office.
There is a portable traffic signal set up on the road to control traffic. The first traffic light going towards Weld is in front of the Town Office at 158 Weld Road.
Pratt & Sons of Minot is the contractor for the $7.8 million construction portion of the project. It does not factor in engineering and design costs.
The project calls for untreated or raw water to be conveyed from Varnum Pond on Weld Road, the town’s drinking water source, to be treated at the water treatment plant off Pratt Street.
James Lord, project manager for Dirigo Engineering in Fairfield, announced the approximate work schedule for the project in a letter to Town Manager Maria Greeley on Thursday, who posted it on the town’s Facebook page.
The company will work April through June along Weld Road, also known as state Route 156, that leads to Weld and hiking trails, and Mt. Blue State Park and Tumbledown Mountain among other mountains in the area, and will continue westerly through June. It will continue on to Colby Miller Road, Orchard Drive and North Pond Road.
In late April, the plan is to work on Doak Street through mid May. Work on Colby Miller Road is scheduled for June through August.
Work on Orchard Drive and North Pond Road is scheduled from August through October.
Tree clearing is expected to be done during winter of 2026 on North Pond Road Extension to Varnum Pond Road.
The schedule could be adjusted during the project.
