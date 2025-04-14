TOWNSHIP E — Whitewater paddlers and springtime spectators will gather Saturday, April 19, at Smalls Falls for the return of the annual Smalls to the Wall race, the opening event of Maine Whitewater Championship’s three-race series.

“This race is unique also because it is 1/8 of a mile in length and consists of five waterfalls stacked one after another,” said Alexandra Horne, co-organizer of MWWC. “This makes for quick times and split-second decisions for competitors. Missing the line on one of these waterfalls could lead to a poor line into the next, which is less than ideal and definitely not fast.”

Unlike Maine Whitewater’s races on the Kennebec and Penobscot rivers, where dam-released water creates consistent conditions, Smalls Falls depends entirely on natural runoff.

“Compared to the Penobscot and Kennebec races that MWWC hosts, Smalls Falls is rain/snowmelt-dependent,” Horne said. “Each year race organizers watch the online gauge for Sandy Stream at Smalls Falls to try to predict when the falls will run at the proper flow for the race.”

The technical and unpredictable nature of the course means that not everyone can sign up to race.

“Paddlers must be able to paddle the section that we are racing and have the proper gear to do so safely,” Horne said. “Racers are vetted to ensure that they have previously ran this section of river. Because it is class V, this is something that we as race organizers take seriously.”

Advertisement

Although safety teams are on site during the event, organizers work hard to reduce risk by carefully screening who is allowed to participate.

“We always have safety personnel riverside,” she said, “but try to minimize accidents by ensuring only those that are capable of safely navigating this section run it during the race.”

The event’s scenic roadside location near Rangeley and the dramatic series of waterfalls make it an annual spring highlight for both competitors and spectators. “Many members of the local community enjoy coming out to watch the Smalls Falls event each year,” Horne said. “It highlights the natural beauty of the area, and is relatively easy to access with its close-to-roadside setting.”

“For many, this is the first paddling event of the year,” she added, “and for spectators it’s one of the first days getting out in the spring and watching the competition.”

The Chandler Mill section, which flows into the same area as Smalls Falls, has previously been offered as an option for skilled paddlers who may not yet be comfortable racing the main course. It, too, requires experience and fast decision-making.

Last year, Horne described the Smalls Falls course as “a beautiful set of waterfalls that flow one after another,” and noted that each run takes between 30 seconds and one minute to complete.

Volunteers play an important role in helping the event run smoothly. “We are always looking for volunteers,” Horne said. “People can find out more at mainewwc.org.”

Smalls to the Wall is the first in a three-part whitewater series organized by Maine Whitewater. The next races will be held on the Penobscot River in June and the Kennebec River in August.

The official 2025 race schedule has not yet been posted. For up-to-date details on the April 19 race, visit smallstothewall.com or find Smalls to the Wall on Facebook.

Copy the Story Link