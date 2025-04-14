JAY — It’s that time of year again for the VFW auxiliary in Jay’s Sock Hop, taking place on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be collecting new socks for male and female homeless Veterans and Veterans in need. This year, one of our recipients will be Boothbay V.E.T.S. this organization refurbishes cargo trailers into temporary homes for homeless vets.

This event has always been a big success, and thanks to our generous community, which never lets us down, we are in hopes for our best drive yet! If you are unable to make it on the 26th, you can drop off your donations any Tuesday thru Friday after 2 p.m. at the Post, at 64 Jewell St. in Jay.

A big thank you to Label Shopper in Jay for helping promote this event! Thank you in advance for all your help. We couldn’t do it without your continued support.

