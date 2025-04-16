FARMINGTON — A Rangeley woman pleaded guilty Friday to theft of $31,754 from Lakeside Convenience and Marina on Main Street in Rangeley, according to a court document.

Brittany Moura, 38, paid $31,754 in restitution upfront, her attorney, Walter McKee, of McKee Morgan law firm in Augusta said Tuesday in an email. The plea agreement hinged on paying back the money.

Moura, who waived her case going before a grand jury for a possible indictment, entered a one-year delayed sentencing agreement.

If she is successful in complying with the agreement, Moura will be able to withdraw her guilty plea to the felony charge and plead guilty to a misdemeanor level charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. She would pay a $1,000 fine, according to the agreement.

If Moura is not successful, it will be an open plea to the felony charge that carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

“Brittany immediately accepted responsibility and paid all of the money back, a rarity in a case with this much restitution,” McKee wrote in the email. “She had some tremendous life struggles when all of this was happening, is back on track, and I don’t think you will ever see the likes of Brittany Moura in court ever again.”

Rangeley Police Chief Richard Caton IV was notified in November 2024 about the missing money. He conducted an investigation and arrested Moura in December 2024.

“The money appears to have been taken since May,” Caton said in December.

Moura was an employee of Lakeside Convenience and Marina.

She is scheduled to return to a Farmington court in April 2026.

