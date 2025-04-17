FARMINGTON — Jake Dunton, owner of Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance recently announced that he will be relocating his business to the former Save-A-Lot location in Mt. Blue Plaza.

Dunton made the announcement March 29 on the Farmington, Maine Area: News & Community Facebook page stating, “Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance Store is excited that our new neighbors will be Marden’s, this will benefit everyone and bring more people into the area. We are also excited to announce Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance Store will be moving into the old Save-A-Lot grocery store, which is just a couple doors down from where we are now.”

The post noted the new location is three times bigger than the current location. “Due to the overwhelming support of our loyal customers in Franklin County and beyond, we need to expand,” it noted. More styles will be showcased and there will be a bigger warehouse for back stock, so customers can take home or get delivered immediately, it states.

On March 31 Dunton said he is in the midst of removing freezers and other things associated with the grocery store, hopes to open in the new location July 1. “It just depends,” he noted. “It needs quite a bit of renovation still. All the freezers and whatnot are still being removed. Then at that point I will end up kind of making it look like it does in here there.”

Stock from new furniture and appliance companies will be found in the new location, Dunton said. “We are going to start carrying home vacuum cleaners, Best Home furnishings,” he noted. “We are going to have Flexsteel on display as well for furnishings. Instead of soldiering our products, we’ll be able to set it up like in a vignette and in displays. It will give the store more taste. It will be easier for people to see how it might look in their home.”

New appliances will include Bosch, LG and Kenmore, Dunton stated. “And just a deeper selection of what we already have,” he said.

When asked if the tariff situation could impact his business Dunton responded, “Not as bad. Most of the

companies that I buy from are American made. It could cause price increases due to a lot of the parts are globally made.”

“We will absolutely have a grand reopening,” Dunton said. The date and details are still being worked out, he noted.

Putting in a new sign is being looked into, possibly a light up road sign, Dunton said.

“We are looking to grow,” he stated. “We are definitely going to be hiring.”

Hours will still be Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for now, Dunton noted. “We are going to assess ourselves in the springtime, see if we need to have longer hours in the summer months. The warmer months especially,” he added.

According to an article in The Franklin Journal last May, Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance is housed where Dunton’s family operated Sears since the early 1990s. Dunton purchased the business in 2015, then opened his own business after Sears closed.

For more information about Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance visit the Facebook page or call 207-778-5758.

