FARMINGTON — Marden’s is coming to Mt. Blue Plaza on Wilton Road and anticipates opening in late May, the company announced Friday on its Facebook page.
“Marden’s is returning to Western Maine with a new location in Farmington and we couldn’t be more excited to bring great deals to the community! We anticipate opening in late May,” according to its Facebook page.
“We’re not just a store; we’re an experience that keeps you on your toes, ready to uncover incredible deals and unexpected finds,” the company touts on its website.
The company is hiring for all positions. People can apply online at mardens.com or join them for open interviews from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 10 and 11 at its new location at 634 Wilton Road.
The address is for the Mt. Blue Plaza. There are several stores and services offered there. The Big Lots store closed last week and was only open to vendors. The Save-A-Lot space at the plaza is also vacant. That store closed in November 2022.
Marden’s in Rumford closed in January 2023.
People had commented then on Facebook that they wished the company would open a store in Farmington.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.