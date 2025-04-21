FARMINGTON — The Thursday Island Reading Series welcomes Alana Dao and Meg Willing of A Clearing, sharing from their new Collaborative arts publication, A Possible Practice: from mine / to keep on Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Twice Sold Tales.

This April, the Thursday Island Reading Series infuses its spring season with poetry and visual art as Alana Dao and Meg Willing, co-directors of the Maine-based arts collective A Clearing, take the stage. The Thursday Island Reading Series–a collaboration between Devany Doak and Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, and The Rustica Journal–invites acclaimed authors to read their work and, in the spirit of classic Maine summer camps, share a skill or craft with the audience.

On Tuesday (yes, Tuesday!), April 29, at 6 p.m. at Twice Sold Tales, Alana Dao and Meg Willing will share work from their new collaborative, poetry-based publication A Possible Practice: from mine / to keep and lead the audience in crafting a community poem together. Beer, wine, and copies of A Clearing’s books, zines, and ephemera will be available for purchase.

A Clearing invites artists and writers to take part in A Possible Practice: year-long creative cycles in conversation with a single poem, making work inspired by the poem’s themes. from mine / to keep, includes work by thirteen collaborators in conversation with Solmaz Sharif’s “Vulnerability Study” and the medium of zines. This book marks the fourth iteration of A Possible Practice, with a new cycle to be announced later this year.

The Thursday Island Reading Series will close out its spring season with a bang on Thursday, May 29, with Lincoln Peirce, creator of the wildly popular Big Nate comic strip and the Max and the Midnights graphic novel series.

For more information about this event or the Thursday Island Reading Series, contact DDG Booksellers at 778-3454 or Twice Sold Tales at 778-4411.

