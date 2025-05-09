JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors approved a trip to Boston at their meeting on April 10 for the eighth grade class at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay.

“This year we had the opportunity to speak with the Boston Red Sox,” Principal Kristofer Targett said. At Fenway Park students will be participating in STEM activities with NASA and Moderna scientists, he noted.

The trip on June 4 will see students leave the school on Northeast Charter buses at 5:30 a.m. and arrive at Fenway Park at 9:15 a.m., according to information Targett provided. The STEM activities that morning will be followed by lunch, then an hour to watch batting practice and explore around the park, it notes. The group will watch the Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels at 1:30 p.m. then leave Fenway Park and return to the middle school at 8 p.m., it states.

Targett said a lot of people have expressed interest in chaperoning the trip this year. “This eighth grade class has raised more than $10,000 for this trip,” he added.

Copy the Story Link