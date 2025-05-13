LIVERMORE FALLS — Downtown Livermore Falls will come alive with history, horsepower, and hometown pride during the annual History Night & Cruise In Friday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.
“This is a family-friendly event filled with classic cars, interesting history displays, fun activities and delicious food,” said Kimberly Couture, director of marketing and communications for OTIS Federal Credit Union. “Don’t miss out, admission is free.”
Held in the Livermore Falls Gazebo parking lot, the event will feature live music by Matt & the Barnburners, a wide range of local history exhibits, and demonstrations from multiple community organizations.
“We have Jay Historical Society coming and I believe that maybe one or two other historical societies may be there as well,” said Gerri Orff of United Insurance, one of the major sponsors. “The Maine Heritage and Paper Museum will have a paper making demonstration. Norlands Living History Center will be there.”
The Blue Crew Robotics team will also be present with live robot demonstrations. “The Blue Crew Robotic team will be there doing demonstrations with their robots,” Orff said. “The Treat Library will be there promoting summer reading.”
Classic car enthusiasts are invited to bring their vehicles for display, no registration is required. “They just bring their vehicles the night of the event,” Orff confirmed.
Stevie J’s restaurant will be open, with three to four additional food vendors expected. “We had nearly 100 classic cars last year, and hope to have even more this year,” Couture noted.
Several community groups will be participating as well. “The First United Pentecostal Church will be having an open house, and they will have a table set up to see,” Orff said. “OTIS Federal Credit Union will be doing face painting. It should be a fun night.”
The event is weather-dependent. “If it rains the event will be canceled. No makeup date is planned,” Orff said.
For those looking to experience a celebration of local history, culture and classic cars, History Night & Cruise In remains one of the community’s most anticipated events of the year, said Couture.
