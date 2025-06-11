Voters from the four member towns of Regional School Unit 56 approved the $15 million 2026 budget, 326-204, during voting Tuesday. The only town voting against was Carthage, 20-25. Voting in favor were Canton (77-27), Dixfield (134-82) and Peru (95-70).

The 2025-26 budget has increased by 6.21%. Superintendent Pam Doyen said 2.15 percent of that increase is a $306,000 more in payroll and benefits, and 2.14 percent of the overall increase is $305,000 more in special education.

She said positives include significant increase in their preliminary ED 279 (over $838,000). They have $277,500 for balance forward in 2026 budget. The district has locked in heating fuel, diesel, etc. Their share of the Region 9 increase is only $1,200. And health insurance came in at a 3.2% increase.

To go with a 6.21% increase, the board had to make cuts that included a special educational technician at the high school ($57,914) and one classroom teacher at the elementary school ($79,000).

With this budget, the share for Canton decreases by 2%; Carthage has a decrease of 2.7%; Dixfield an increase of 3.5%; and Peru an increase of 1%. It was noted that Dixfield has had a $22 million increase in valuation.