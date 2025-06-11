1 min read

Voters from the four member towns of Regional School Unit 56 approved the $15 million 2026 budget, 326-204, during voting Tuesday. The only town voting against was Carthage, 20-25. Voting in favor were Canton (77-27), Dixfield (134-82) and Peru (95-70).

The 2025-26 budget has increased by 6.21%. Superintendent Pam Doyen said 2.15 percent of that increase is a $306,000 more in payroll and benefits, and 2.14 percent of the overall increase is $305,000 more in special education.

She said positives include significant increase in their preliminary ED 279 (over $838,000). They have $277,500 for balance forward in 2026 budget. The district has locked in heating fuel, diesel, etc. Their share of the Region 9 increase is only $1,200. And health insurance came in at a 3.2% increase.

To go with a 6.21% increase, the board had to make cuts that included a special educational technician at the high school ($57,914) and one classroom teacher at the elementary school ($79,000).

With this budget, the share for Canton decreases by 2%; Carthage has a decrease of 2.7%; Dixfield an increase of 3.5%; and Peru an increase of 1%. It was noted that Dixfield has had a $22 million increase in valuation.

Bruce Farrin is editor for the Rumford Falls Times, serving the River Valley with the community newspaper since moving to Rumford in 1986. In his early days, before computers, he was responsible for...