ANDOVER — At the Andover school budget validation June 17, voters approved a $1.3 million budget for fiscal year 2025-2026, according to Town Clerk Melinda Averill.
During a six-hour secret ballot vote at the Town Hall, citizens approved the budget 44 to 33.
A total of 77 voters participated in the referendum, which also included voting for a Select Board member and two School Board representatives.
For the three-year term of Select Board and overseer of the poor, Brianne Bailey garnered 56 votes to 13 for Sandra Theiss. Bailey will succeed Wayne Rundlett, who did not run.
For the two three-year terms open on the School Board, past board members Michelle York and Lora Owings won seats, getting 64 votes and 26 votes respectively.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.