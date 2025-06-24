ANDOVER — At the Andover school budget validation June 17, voters approved a $1.3 million budget for fiscal year 2025-2026, according to Town Clerk Melinda Averill.

During a six-hour secret ballot vote at the Town Hall, citizens approved the budget 44 to 33.

A total of 77 voters participated in the referendum, which also included voting for a Select Board member and two School Board representatives.

For the three-year term of Select Board and overseer of the poor, Brianne Bailey garnered 56 votes to 13 for Sandra Theiss. Bailey will succeed Wayne Rundlett, who did not run.

For the two three-year terms open on the School Board, past board members Michelle York and Lora Owings won seats, getting 64 votes and 26 votes respectively.