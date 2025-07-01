CHESTERVILLE — The Select Board met last month to discuss a range of issues, including water use at the town office spigot, ADA compliance, a proposed car wash fundraiser, and updates on the upcoming special election to fill a vacant seat.

The board currently consists of Chair John Archer, Vice Chair Earl Martin, Eric Hilton, and Guy Iverson. One Select Board seat remains open following Jason Ward’s departure. A special election to fill the remainder of Ward’s three-year term will be held July 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. Absentee ballots became available June 10.

Town Clerk Melissa Taylor informed the board that the town is expecting FEMA funds totaling $63,367.95 for damage to the George Thomas Bridge from a 2023 storm. “We have not received it yet, we should receive it any day,” she said.

Taylor also relayed a request from the local baseball league to host a car wash fundraiser at the town office. No date has been set for the event.

Selectman Eric Hilton expressed concern about use of the town’s water, noting a recent incident where someone used it to fill a swimming pool. “That’s not the purpose from what I thought the water is for. It’s for drinking water primarily,” Hilton said. “If you’re constantly running [the pump], we don’t want to affect people’s ability to get water.”

The water spigot in question is located outside the town office. Chair John Archer agreed. “We shouldn’t be filling swimming pools out of the town, I agree,” he said, suggesting that a sign be posted. Taylor confirmed that signs already exist at the spigot stating it is for drinking water only.

Martin said he attempted to address the pool-filling incident personally. “I tried to call the individual to be polite about it but that didn’t work,” he said, adding that there is no ordinance prohibiting such use.

“There doesn’t need to be an ordinance,” Hilton replied. Martin added, “It is common courtesy not to use the town’s water for filling up pools.”

Iverson cautioned against overly strict limits. “There are people who use the water for their households… That’s what they are using the water for. So where do we draw the line?”

The board ultimately agreed to allow the baseball league’s car wash but to limit it to three hours on a weekend to allow residents continued access to drinking water. “The car wash is a positive thing and I support the kids,” said Iverson.

In other business, Taylor provided an update on the town’s ADA compliance following an election audit. The Disability Rights Center of Maine identified two issues: the lack of a marked van-accessible parking space and the absence of an automatic front door.

“I found out I can use cones and I need a sign,” Taylor said, adding she would coordinate with the road crew. Hilton said, “As long as we are in the process and have intentions, we don’t have to make everything perfect. We have no money to work with.”

Taylor also reported a computer had to be replaced to reactivate the digital sign used for public notices.

The board voted to hire Dave Giola as an on-call employee for the transfer station.

Looking ahead, the Planning Board will hold part two of its public hearing on a proposed three-lot subdivision on Route 41/Stinchfield Hill at 6 p.m. on July 8, immediately followed by its regular monthly meeting.

Residents were reminded that, starting July 1, the transfer station will only accept trash in clear or white garbage bags. Although the board previously discussed selling clear bags at the office, no final decision was made. A sample of a 44-gallon clear bag was shown.

Under new business, Hilton commented on a recent statewide policy shift. “Maine just voted and we are now a sanctuary state,” he said. “Big changes are happening in our world.”

Iverson responded, “We are all immigrants.” Hilton countered, “We are not all illegal immigrants,” adding, “It is illegal for them to sneak across the border.” He urged the board to speak out against state leadership, saying, “We can stand up and speak loudly against Janet Mills.”