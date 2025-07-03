PHILLIPS — The Phillips Public Library is preparing for its 9th annual Readers, Writers and Runners 5K and Maine author visit. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 19, and will feature historical/social fiction author Deborah Gould.

Registration for the race begins at 9 a.m. in the library parking lot ($10). The race starts at 10 and will be followed by an awards ceremony and prize raffle for all participants. The race course follows a scenic route through downtown Phillips and past the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, featuring two bridge crossings of the Sandy River and mountain views on a clear day. This year’s medals will be ceramic, crafted by Andrea Bredeau of Cabin Pottery. After the 5K wraps up at 11, the public is welcome to participate in a free discussion with Maine writer Deborah Gould. A $10 lunch buffet will be available.

Deborah writes award-winning historical and social fiction about life in rural Maine during the 1800s. She writes with a focus on family, social dynamics, and farming, and creates a strong sense of place that will draw readers in and leave them thinking about these characters, stories, and settings long after the books are finished.

“Few writers can place their readers square in another time and place… Gould has the ability and the finesse.” – Cynthia Underwood Thayer, author of A Certain Slant of Light. All proceeds from this event benefit the Phillips Public Library.

Please join us on July 19 to celebrate our local library and local author Deborah Gould!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Bear Belly’s Tap & Table, Star Barn Yoga, Sander’s Auto Service, Sandy River Fuel