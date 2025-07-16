FARMINGTON — A fire that heavily damaged the second floor and attic of a house at 387 Morrison Hill Road on Tuesday night appears to have started in the ceiling near a light fixture, Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy said.

The owner heard a popping sound and smelled smoke and noticed it was coming from the second floor, Hardy said. Owner David Orr, the sole occupant, was able to get out safely with his dog, he said.

The fire burned the back half of the roof and was contained to the attic and second floor. It was under control in about an hour, Hardy said.

The house, which sustained significant smoke and water damage, was insured.

About 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, reported about 9:20 p.m. The last fire unit left at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Orr is staying with family nearby.