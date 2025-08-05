REGION — Voters in Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong cast their ballots on Aug. 5 in a second round of voting on the Maine School Administrative District 58 school budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
After initially voting down the budget in June, Tuesday’s voters appear to have approved the spending plan 251-185. Results are unofficial until confirmed by town clerks.
Avon supported the revised budget 38-14, Kingfield 59-21, and Phillips 74-66. Strong, however, narrowly opposed it, with 84 voting no and 80 yes.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.