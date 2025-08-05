REGION — Voters in Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong cast their ballots on Aug. 5 in a second round of voting on the Maine School Administrative District 58 school budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

After initially voting down the budget in June, Tuesday’s voters appear to have approved the spending plan 251-185. Results are unofficial until confirmed by town clerks.

Avon supported the revised budget 38-14, Kingfield 59-21, and Phillips 74-66. Strong, however, narrowly opposed it, with 84 voting no and 80 yes.