New Rumford Elementary School Principal Jim Hodgkin confers Sept. 2 with longtime executive secretary Penny Carrier during a busy first day of classes. This will be the final year of classes at the school, because students will move to the new Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico when it opens early next year. The town is planning to repurpose the 1956 building at 121 Lincoln Ave. for community use. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)
With greetings to youngsters from teachers and hugs from parents, students return to classes Sept. 2 at Rumford Elementary School.
A youngster poses for a photo Sept. 2 outside Rumford Elementary School before heading inside for the first day of classes.

