New Rumford Elementary School Principal Jim Hodgkin confers Sept. 2 with longtime executive secretary Penny Carrier during a busy first day of classes. This will be the final year of classes at the school, because students will move to the new Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico when it opens early next year. The town is planning to repurpose the 1956 building at 121 Lincoln Ave. for community use. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer) With greetings to youngsters from teachers and hugs from parents, students return to classes Sept. 2 at Rumford Elementary School. This will be the final year of classes at the school, because students will move to the new Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico when it opens early next year. The town is planning to repurpose the 1956 building at 121 Lincoln Ave. for community use. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer) A youngster poses for a photo Sept. 2 outside Rumford Elementary School before heading inside for the first day of classes. This will be the final year of classes at the school, because students will move to the new Mountain Valley Community School in Mexico when it opens early next year. The town is planning to repurpose the 1956 building at 121 Lincoln Ave. for community use. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.