JAY — Residents had the chance to weigh in on the town’s updated Comprehensive Plan during a public hearing at the Sept. 8 Select Board meeting.

Joel Gilbert, chair of the Comprehensive Planning Committee, opened the hearing with a presentation on the plan, describing it as “a road map for Jay’s future.” He said the document is intended to guide decisions on growth and development over the next 10 to 20 years, while remaining flexible enough to adapt to changing circumstances.

“It’s not a rigid rule book,” Gilbert said. “It covers things like how we boost economic development and improve our roads, support local businesses and (remain) a welcoming place for families, workers and visitors. It’s about making sure our town stays strong and true to who we are, even as we face challenges like new residents and economic shifts.”

The plan is the product of 18 months of work by the committee, which gathered information on population trends, housing needs and land use. Gilbert said residents contributed through surveys, workshops, public meetings and one-on-one conversations. Experts were consulted on topics such as traffic and economic development.

“One of the best parts of the process has been the relationships we’ve built,” Gilbert said, noting contributions from longtime residents, young families, business owners and newcomers. “These connections have made our community stronger. They remind us that Jay is more than a place. It’s the people who call it home.”

The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2011. Gilbert credited the dedication of committee members and contributors, adding that implementation will require continued community involvement.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere told the Select Board earlier this summer that the committee’s work would be ready for a townwide vote in November.

Copies of the updated plan are available for review on the town’s website under “Notices” on the front page, and residents may also request individual copies.