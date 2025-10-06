MEXICO — For nearly half a century, Meroby Elementary School has been at the heart of Mexico. Last Wednesday, people came out on Nostalgia Night to say goodbye to the school as they prepare for the move in early 2026 to the new K-8 Mountain Valley Community School.

About 200 community members, current and former staff and alumni came out to share stories and laugh together, many dressed in school Pinto colors of orange and black.

Lynn Lyons, left, and Ashleigh Milligan open the Meroby Elementary School time capsule Oct. 1 during Nostalgia Night at the Mexico school. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

Meroby Principal Laura Johnston welcomed guests to the open house, which included the long-awaited opening of a time capsule which turned out to be a tour of the 1980s.

“Thank you all for joining me and sharing your memories,” said Johnston, in her first year at Meroby. “I love the small part I had to play in this great place and we are all excited for the new school.”

Retired teacher Brenda McInnis taught 36 years and substituted for 10 years after that. She was a reading specialist for 10 years and a first grade teacher for 15 years, K-1 multi-age students, then as a first grade teacher. She remembered, “Great students, staff and parents.”

McInnis said the original superintendent in 1978, when the pre-K through grade 4 school opened, was Courtney Prentiss, and Bob Downs was the principal.

One of the highlights of being a reading specialist, in McInnis’ opinion, was the “Reading Treehouse,” which was a special place for those youthful readers who accomplished all their reading goals, and were allowed to climb into its “branches” to read more. However, safety guidance called for its removal early in the school’s history.

Another artifact removed for safety reasons was the library slide, which carried many memories for faculty and students. It was removed sometime prior to 2005. Ashleigh Milligan, a Meroby student from 1999 to 2005, says the slide was still there when she left the school.

“I was kind of a book nerd and got to use the slide every time I turned a book in on-time or early,” she said. “I looked forward to it!”

Showing their school colors during Nostalgia Night on Oct. 1 at Meroby Elementary School in Mexico are Denise Davidson of Mexico, right, and her mom, Mary Ann Murphy. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

The highlight of the evening was the opening of a time capsule from 1984, which was made from a parking barrier and opened by Milligan and Lynn Lyons. Milligan called it a smorgasbord of the year 1984, and a trip into the 1980s.

Milligan, who taught second grade for four years at Meroby, displayed each artifact to the audience and enthusiastically, told everyone, “Waiting for the surprises to be unveiled is the best part.”

Some highlights of the time capsule were matchbox cars modeled after early 1980s automobiles, cardstock posters of early ’80s cultural events, a birthday card and gift-wrapped empty box, and a complete Rumford Falls Times newspaper from June 6, 1984, when it was available for 25 cents.

When Meroby was built, it followed an open concept philosophy to house about 500 students. Over the years, more walls have been built, with carpeting replaced tile throughout the school, resulting in a quieter learning atmosphere.

Meroby was chosen as Maine Environmental Education Association School of the year in 2023.