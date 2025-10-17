WILTON — The Wilton Select Board, on Oct. 7, accepted a donation from Robert Rogers, president of Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL), to replace the aging water-level gauge at the Wilson Stream Dam, located at the outlet of Wilson Lake.

Rogers, who is pursuing a Master of Science in Engineering Technology at the University of Maine, told the board the new gauge would be part of his thesis project, which involves creating a detailed metric map of the lake. To collect the necessary field data, he will need to monitor lake levels regularly.

“The existing gauge is painted black with white lettering and it’s reaching the end of its life,” Rogers said at the meeting. “This proposal is to replace it with a new one calibrated in tenths of a foot instead of inches. It will make it easier to record accurate lake levels during my field sessions.”

In a follow-up email, Rogers said the bathymetry project is being completed as part of his degree program and will not involve the town directly, apart from the board’s approval for the new gauge.

He explained that the new gauge will be made of white oak, a hardwood commonly used in marine applications because of its durability. It will be treated with penetrating epoxy, then primed and painted to withstand freezing and thawing cycles. Installation will require drilling two quarter-inch holes into the dam with masonry screws sealed with epoxy to ensure a watertight fit.

“The impact on the concrete dam structure will be minor, two 1/4-inch holes and two masonry screws set in epoxy,” Rogers said. “However, if the town or the Wilton Water and Sewer Department has any concerns, I will seek an alternative solution for a lake-level gauge.”

Rogers said he plans to purchase the materials himself and absorb the costs as part of his graduate project. He hopes to complete the installation next summer when water levels are low.

Once installed, Rogers said he expects to read the water level during his fieldwork and record observations in his field notebook alongside weather conditions and other data.

“I suspect the Wilton Water and Sewer Department folks keep an eye on the water levels in the lake, but that is a question they would have to answer,” he said. “I will say that anyone with an interest in Wilson Lake or Wilson Stream may find it useful. There has been a gauge on the dam for a long time, but it is old and disintegrating.”

In addition to his studies, Rogers serves as president of Friends of Wilson Lake, a nonprofit organization that promotes lake stewardship and supports projects aimed at protecting water quality. His leadership role with FOWL and academic background, he said, both reflect his long-standing commitment to the health and sustainability of the lake.

During the discussion, Rogers joked about needing an extra set of hands to help install the gauge, prompting a lighthearted offer of assistance from a board member.

Town Manager Maria Greeley said the town would need to make a motion to formally accept the donation. The motion was made, seconded and passed unanimously.

The board thanked Rogers for his contribution and interest in supporting the community through both his volunteer and academic work.