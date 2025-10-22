MEXICO — Animal Control Officer Eric Giroux issued a warning to dog owners Wednesday that a highly contagious infection known as parvovirus was reported in town and urged caution when going out with dogs.

The town Facebook page said dog owners should have their pets vaccinated against the virus.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus infection is a highly contagious disease caused by canine parvovirus type 2. There are several strains of CPV-2, and all produce similar signs. The disease is commonly called “parvo.”

Because canine parvovirus is highly contagious, dogs suspected or confirmed to be infected need to be isolated from other dogs to minimize spread of infection.

Ashley Herrick of Friends of McGouldrick Park, 38 Dix Ave. in Dixfield, advised dog owners to be cautious when going to the dog park. Herrick said dog owners should not bring dogs if they show symptoms of being sick and that picking up a dog’s waste will help stop the spread.

The virus attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract of dogs and other canids such as coyotes, wolves and foxes. In puppies, the virus also can damage the heart muscle.

All dogs are susceptible to canine parvovirus, although some dogs are at greater risk than others. These include puppies between 6 and 20 weeks of age, unvaccinated or incomplete vaccinated dogs, the AVMA said.

The signs of parvovirus infection vary from dog to dog, depending on the severity of the infection. Some important signs to watch for include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe, often bloody, diarrhea, abdominal pain and bloating, and fever or low body temperature (hypothermia).

Owners of dogs showing any of these symptoms should immediately contact their veterinarian. Persistent vomiting and diarrhea can quickly cause dehydration, and damage to the intestines and immune system can cause septic shock. This can lead to death, with most deaths occurring within 48 to 72 hours after signs first appear.

Canine parvovirus is easily spread by direct contact with infected dogs, contact with feces (stool) from infected dogs, or contact with virus-contaminated surfaces. Such surfaces can include kennels, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs.

Contact between domestic dogs, feral dogs and wild canids also may play a role in spreading the disease.

The virus is resistant to heat, cold, humidity and drying, and can survive in the environment for long periods, the AVMA said. Even trace amounts of feces from an infected dog can contain the virus and infect other dogs, which makes proper disinfection practices critical.