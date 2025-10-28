Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, and voters will be headed to the polls across the region to make important decisions about their towns and the state.

We’ve rounded up some important information about some of the issues residents will be voting on in Franklin and Oxford counties, as well as polling places and times in area towns:

RANGELEY

Rangeley voters will decide whether the town should acquire a 0.35-acre property at 50 Pleasant St.

The property is next to the Town Office and Rangeley Fire Rescue parcel, and abuts the town lot at 3 School St. The $99,500 cost would come from the unassigned fund balance. Even if voters approve the purchase, the Board of Selectmen has the authority to proceed with or abandon the sale.

A due diligence period is in effect through Nov. 30, allowing time for a complete title search and environmental impact survey. If purchased, about $1,000 will be removed from the tax rolls.

RUMFORD

In Rumford, voters will make separate votes on the following proposed revisions to the Town Charter by the Rumford Charter Commission:

• Making the tax collector and town clerk/treasurer appointed rather than elected positions.

• Renaming the Finance Committee to the Budget Committee, and appointing two citizen representatives for three years each.

• Requiring organizations requesting funding to complete an application, including signatures of registered voters, to qualify to have initiated articles placed on a town warrant for voters to consider.

• Changing the number of members of the Board of Library Trustees and the Parks and Recreation Commission from five to three. Making modifications to “enable the town to have a unified system of personnel management and clarify hiring and disciplinary process more definitively and define the role” of each body, according to the proposal.

REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 10

The communities of Buckfield, Hartford and Sumner, which form the Nezinscot Region, will vote on whether to support filing a petition for withdrawal from Regional School Unit 10.

Those towns have their own community elementary and secondary schools but belong to RSU 10, headquartered 30 miles away in Rumford.

Neal Austin, who was chairman of the ad hoc committee, said the withdrawal is a 22-step process. He said they’re on the first step.

“If one town says no, we’re not doing it. But if all three towns vote for it, then we go to step two, which is hiring a lawyer, and they will walk us through all these steps,” Austin said. “And at any point in time before we submit the final 22nd step or whatever you know that step it is to send the information to the commissioner, we can vote to stop the withdrawal process rights can vote to stop.”

MAINE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRICT 17

Voters in School Administrative District 17 will be asked to vote whether to seek state funding for a new middle school.

It’s a three-part referendum ballot. The first question is to approve the state-funded school. The other questions are taxpayer-funded options, which are above and beyond what the state is funding.

The questions are:

• “Do you favor authorizing the School Board of Maine School Administrative District No. 17 to issue bonds or notes in the name of the District for school construction purposes in an amount not to exceed $88,206,326 to construct and quip a new Grade 6 through Grade 8 middle school to be located at the site of the current Oxford Hills Middle School (North Campus) in the town of South Paris?”

• “If Question 1 is approved, do you favor including a larger gymnasium and additional bleacher seating as part of the Project … and authorizing the Select Board to issue additional locally funded bonds or notes for the Project in an amount not to exceed $2,456,676?”

• “If Question 1 is approved, do you favor including Learning Stairs for outdoor education and co- and extra-curricular activities as part of the Project, and authorizing the School Board to issue additional locally funded bonds or notes for the Project in a amount not to exceed $185,536?”

POLLING PLACES AROUND WESTERN MAINE

Andover: Town Hall, 17 Stillman Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon: Town Hall, 1119 Rangeley Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bethel: Mundt-Allen Post 81 American Legion Hall, 85 Vernon St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Byron: Town Office, 1 Byron Village Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Buckfield: Town Office, 34 Turner St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Canton: Town Office Meeting Room, 94 Turner St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley: Town Office, 1001 Carriage Road. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carthage: Town Office, 703A Carthage Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Coplin Plantation: Town Office, 5 Currie St., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dallas Plantation: Townhouse, 326 Dallas Hill Road, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dixfield: Dirigo High School, 145 Weld St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eustis: Town Office, 88 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Farmington: Former Family Dollar Store, 379 Wilton Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenwood: Jackson-Silver Post American Legion Hall, 595 Gore Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hanover: Town Office , 21 Ferry Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrison: Town Office, 20 Front St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hartford: Town Office, 1196 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hebron: Hebron Town Office, 351 Paris Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Industry: Town Hall, 1033 Industry Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jay: Jay Community Building, 13 Community Drive, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kingfield: Webster Hall, 38 School St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Livermore: Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Livermore Falls: Town office, 2 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mexico: Town Office, 134 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Newry: Town Office , 422 Bear River Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Portland: Community Room, 911 River Road., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Sharon: Town Office, 11 School Lane, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Vineyard: Community Room, 20 Lake St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Norway: Fire Department, 19 Danforth St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Otisfield: Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Oxford Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oxford: Town Office, 127 Pottle Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paris: Fire Department, 137 Western Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Peru: Town Office, 26 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phillips: Town Office, 124 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rangeley: Town Office, 15 School St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rangeley Plantation: Town Hall, 293 South Shore Drive, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Roxbury: Town Office, 1095 Roxbury Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rumford: Napoleon Ouellette Post 24 American Legion, 184 Congress St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sandy River Plantation: Town Office, 33 Townhall Road, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starks: Community Center, 57 Anson Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Strong: Forster Memorial Building, 14 South Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sumner: Town Office, 633 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Upton: Town Hall Office , 270 Thistle St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vienna: Community Center/Fire Station, 16 Kimball Pond Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterford: Municipal Building, 366 Valley Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weld: Town Office multipurpose room, 23 Mill St., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Paris: Town Office, 25 Kingsbury St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilton: Town Office, 158 Weld Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodstock: Town Office , 26 Monk Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.