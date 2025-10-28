MEXICO — People are no longer using pantries and meal programs only for emergency food aid, but as one of their primary sources of food.

That’s according to local food pantry organizers, who say they are trying to keep up with the needs of people whose SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, will be suspended or reduced.

One such food bank, the Old School Food Pantry at 3 Recreation Drive in Mexico, has lost 40%-50% of its monetary backing in recent months, resulting in smaller deliveries of sustainable goods for clients, pantry Manager Shannon Glover said.

“I believe in loving your neighbor, which I try to do on a daily basis,” Glover said. “The pantry offers me a central location and an ability to meet specific needs here at home.”

Further, Glover expects a large increase in food pantry usage after SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — is suspended by the federal government on Saturday. It will come at a time when the number of pantry clients has already increased sharply, from a total of 195 families in July to 227 in September.

“On Oct. 22, we had over 60 individuals using the food pantry,” she said. “We see about 50 people a week, including five to seven new people.”

Advertisement

Bill Gallant of Rumford, who provides intake paperwork to new clients, said, “Most of our new clients are mostly older adults.”

“I am a single mom with a 5- and 7-year-old, one of which is special needs,” said one client who asked to remain anonymous. “I am already struggling to feed my family because I can only work part time. If it wasn’t for the food pantry, I am not sure how we would eat and right now potentially losing my SNAP is a scary thought.”

An elderly client said, “I just am thankful for all the food pantry does for us and sadly will need it more after the first (of November).”

Glover said the pantry is working on ways to stay organized amid the influx of clients.

“We want to help everyone, but we are working on a tracking system,” she said, “to assure people are not getting full fills at several area pantries, in an attempt to assure no family has to go without.”

A heap of peanut butter and jelly from Bangor Savings Bank is donated to the Old School Food Pantry in Mexico through the Adopt-A-Shelf program. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

Pantry worker Bev Gallant of Rumford and her husband, Bill, assist operations.

Advertisement

“When I see people in need, it breaks my heart. We have to do something,” she said. “I get many rewards in thanks from the people who come in needing help.”

In order to help meet further needs and provide more resources, supervisor Melissa Harding researches and files paperwork and applications for more grants to help the Old School Food Pantry receive more food and resources.

“I love meeting people in our community and making connections,” Harding said. “Volunteering has many levels. (Through) one small act of kindness or a routine of volunteering you’re able to make a difference in the life of others.”

Related Pay It Forward Board in Dixfield to help those in need with free meals

The mission of the Old School Food Pantry, according to its Facebook page, is to “Improve the health of our community by providing access to nutritious foods to help increase self- sufficiency.”

The pantry, which is a project of River Valley Healthy Community Coalition, serves all residents of the River Valley area on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. There are no income guidelines or restrictions. Individuals can only visit the pantry once a month for a full grocery load, but are able to receive produce and bread products every week.

The pantry provides nonperishable items, frozen and refrigerated foods and household items. Produce and bread is donated by local farmers and area stores, including Walmart and Hannaford.

Advertisement

Monetary donations may be made through the Holy Savior Rectory or by mail to Old School Food Pantry, P.O. Box 86, Rumford, ME 04276.

People who have products to donate can contact Glover at the Old School Food Pantry Facebook page or reach her at Old School Food Pantry to set up a time to meet.

“Donating cash is a great way to support the organization because we can use it where our community needs it the most,” Glover said. “We strive to make positive, lasting impacts within our communities, and with your help, we can!”

Another way to support the food pantry and food insecure neighbors is through the Adopt-A-Shelf program. A local individual or organization collects goods, often of certain kinds or categories of foods, to deliver to the food pantry. Bangor Savings Bank recently made a hefty donation through its peanut butter and jelly drive.

“Though they will surely face challenges in the near future, I am thankful for Maine’s food pantries, which are vital partners in helping communities meet basic needs,” Maine DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagne-Holmes said in a recent news release.