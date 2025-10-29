Voters in Avon on Tuesday approved the purchase of a new 2025 Case580SV CP SV backhoe loader. The majority of the 24 voters in attendance were in favor of the purchase by a show of hands, Select Board Chairperson Jane Thorndike said after the meeting.
Voters rejected a second option of purchasing a used 2021 Caterpillar 420 XE.
The down payment for the purchase requires $25,000 to be expended from the equipment fund and $2,415 from the undesignated fund. The amount to be financed for the purchase is $96,781. The estimated debt service including interest is estimated to be $110,089.
The town has no current debt service.
