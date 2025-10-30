JAY — Residents will decide Tuesday whether to adopt an updated comprehensive plan that will guide growth and development in the community.

According to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, the warrant article on the plan will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot along with two state referendum questions.

The article asks voters: “To see if the Town will vote to adopt the ‘Jay, Maine Comprehensive Plan 2025’ as proposed by the Jay Comprehensive Plan Committee.”

LaFreniere said the article was developed through the committee with guidance from the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and later approved by the Select Board.

The new plan would replace Jay’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan and serve as a blueprint for land use, housing, transportation and economic development while helping the town qualify for certain state and federal grants. If voters reject it, the 2011 plan will remain in effect.

LaFreniere said the committee worked on the update for about 18 months, holding multiple public meetings and two public hearings, and sharing information through the town’s website, Facebook page, and email list. She said next steps for implementation will be determined after the vote, possibly including formation of an implementation committee.

Copies of the full document are available on the town’s website under “Notices,” and printed versions can be requested through the Town Office.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jay Community Building, 13 Community Drive (in the basement of Spruce Mountain Middle School).