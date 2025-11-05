FAYETTE — Voters rejected a proposal to maintain part of a private road and approved revisions to the town ordinance on Tuesday. A total of 574 ballots were cast, according to unofficial results.

In the first local vote, voters rejected a proposal to allow the town to use municipal equipment and funds to plow and maintain 0.65 miles of the private Young Road by a vote of 265 yes, 303 no.

In the second local vote, voters approved proposed updates to the town administrative ordinance, which contains the many rules and regulations guiding town business, by a vote of 361 yes, 176 no.

For the statewide referenda, voters narrowly rejected by a vote of 277 yes, 297 no Question 1, going along with the rest of the state saying no to changes in Maine’s election laws.

And they rejected Question 2 by a vote of 275 yes, 299 no, bucking the statewide “yes” vote on a so-called “red flag” law.