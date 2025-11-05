JAY — Residents voted Tuesday to adopt an updated comprehensive plan intended to guide growth and development across the community.

The “Jay, Maine Comprehensive Plan 2025” was approved 832-392, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night.

The plan was drafted over about 18 months by the Comprehensive Plan Committee with guidance from the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments. The process included multiple public meetings, two public hearings, and regular updates shared through the town’s website, Facebook page and email list. The Select Board later voted to send the question to voters.

The new plan replaces Jay’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan and will serve as a blueprint for land use, housing, transportation and economic development. It may also help the town qualify for certain state and federal grants. Next steps may include forming an implementation committee to assist with carrying out the plan’s goals.

Copies of the full plan are available on the town’s website under the “Notices” section, and printed copies can be requested from the Town Office.

Jay voters also weighed in on two statewide referendum questions.

They rejected Question 1 — 602-807 — going along with the rest of the state saying no to changes in Maine’s election laws.

And they rejected Question 2 — 674–729 — bucking the statewide “yes” vote on a so-called “red flag” law.