JAY — The Jay Strike Mural, created by artist Andrea Kantrowitz, depicting the people and events of the 1987-88 International Paper strike, is back on the front of the Local 14 union hall following recent building repairs.
The artwork, originally installed on the exterior of the hall at 6 Intervale Road, which is also known as the Solidarity Center, was temporarily moved inside Nov. 3 for protection while a high-resolution digital copy was produced by Signworks in Farmington.
The new weather-resistant replica has now replaced the original, restoring the landmark depiction of one of the region’s most significant labor battles.
According to Linda Deane, administrative specialist for the Dr. Charles A. Scontras Center for Labor and Community Education at the University of Southern Maine, the image on the building is a “digital reproduction of the original mural.” She said the original panels “are already mounted inside the Solidarity Center where they’ll be protected for future generations.”
Deane said the updated display was made possible through a wider collaborative effort.
“The Osher Map Library donated their time to produce the high-resolution digital images, and Sign Works in Farmington created the new reproduction that’s now on the exterior,” she said.
She also noted that the building “is now owned by the Western Maine Labor Council,” and the Local 14 Solidarity Center, a 501(c)(3), “is working hard to bring this historic community space back to life.”
