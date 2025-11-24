The Rumford shopping plaza on Route 2 on Friday, which is now under new ownership by a New Jersey-based firm. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

River Valley Crossing, a shopping plaza on Route 2 in Rumford, has been sold, Town Manager George O’Keefe announced Thursday to the Select Board.

Cherri Crockett, registrar of deeds for Oxford County, said Monday that her office issued a quitclaim of the 11.83-acre property on Friday to MainCRE, LLC of Lakewood, New Jersey. The plaza was purchased for $650,000 from Dana P. Cassidy of Caribou.

Eli Blech, owner of the commercial retail real estate firm MainCRE, LLC, said Thursday the plaza, with existing tenants Tractor Supply and Dollar Tree, “have both been feeling downward stress in this shopping plaza from the condition of the building and also the loss of Marden’s (in January of 2023).”

Blech said that last week, they removed a couple acres of overgrowth in front of the plaza for better visibility, worked on drainage issues, and repaired potholes in the parking lot. They are also doing repairs on the former Marden’s space and other general repairs. He noted that whenever possible, they will be utilizing local venders to work on the plaza.

“I think the community is going to begin seeing the improvements very shortly. I have a great deal of confidence that we’re going to invest in the center, get it up to par in terms of the existing physical condition, make it more appealing to consumers and ultimately, the goal of making it more appealing to additional retailers to join the center,” said Blech.

He said, “I focus on turnarounds for shopping centers and secondary and tertiary markets. We have a specific specialty — rural markets.”

Advertisement

Blech said his company works with many national retailers.

“We leverage those relationships to be able to come to a property and to walk in with a vision of how we can turn it around and possibly bring in new traffic to that center with new retailers,” he said.

Rumford, specifically, has a very unique factor to it, Blech said.

“It has the ability to draw from many small towns in the area, which is a very important factor when pitching this to retailers,” he said.

Blech acknowledged that sometimes, it’s an uphill battle.

“There are many retailers that have not entered the Maine market. Some of that has to do with distribution capacities. There’s a lot of travel between different locations,” Blech added. “So when you approach such a market, you have to come with a bonified plan, what you intend.”

Advertisement

He noted that they’ve already had some national retailers visit the plaza and take an interest.

“This is my first project in the state of Maine,” said Blech. “Actually, until this project, I had never even traveled to the state of Maine.”

O’Keefe said he began discussions with Blech in May of 2025 after Blech saw one of the sale auctions about this plaza.

Blech said he has found the town, including O’Keefe and Code Enforcement Officer Richard Coulombe, to be terrific to work with.

“My estimation is that it’s going to take 18 months to make a huge difference. Let’s get there,” he noted.

According to the Rumford Historical Society, the plaza was known as the Abbott Farm Shopping Plaza when it opened in 1973. It was then anchored by a Zayre department store and a supermarket.

The first store to open at this shopping center was Sampson’s Supermarket in 1973, which became Shop’n Save. Zayre was the second store, also in 1973.

When Ames acquired Zayre in 1988-89, the store became an Ames. In 1991, the plaza was home to Ames, Shop’n save, Brooks, Fashion Bug and other stores.

At some point, Shop’n Save moved out. Ames closed in 2002 when the chain went bankrupt. The space stayed vacant until a Barn Discount opened. Marden’s had since replaced that store and occupied the former Ames starting in 2007. Dollar Tree opened and was later joined by Olympia Sports and a small Sears store.