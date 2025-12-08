W.G Mallett students walk Nov. 24 to deliver more than 800 nonperishable food items to St. Joseph Nutrition Center in downtown Farmington. With police support and a long line of prekindergartners through second graders, students got hands-on experience giving back and supporting neighbors in need. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — W.G. Mallett School students in Farmington collected and delivered more than 800 nonperishable food items to St. Joseph Nutrition Center food pantry as part of the school’s long-running Helping Hands program.

The items were gathered throughout the school and walked down the street by prekindergartners through second graders Nov. 24, creating a hands-on community service experience for young learners.

The Helping Hands program at Mallett School is a community service tradition that began in 1988. Each year, especially around the holidays, students collect food items and other donations to support local families in need. The most visible part of the program came when prekindergartners through second graders walked their donations down the street to the nutrition center near downtown Farmington and a short walk from the school, delivering hundreds of nonperishable items directly to the shelves.

“What a great experience for our students to give back,” Principal Stacey Gilbert said.

The pantry does not require sign-in or eligibility paperwork and is open to anyone needing food support. St. Joseph’s provides steady food support for residents throughout the year, including individuals and families who might not qualify for traditional assistance programs.