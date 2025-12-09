1 min read
Santa and Mrs. Claus delight a young visitor during the Dec. 6 meet-and-greet at the Jay Niles Memorial Library, joined by Hank, the Love on a Leash “rein-dog.” in Jay. (Courtesy photo)
Santa poses for a photo alongside Hank, the Love on a Leash “rein-dog,” during the Dec. 6 meet-and-greet at the Jay Niles Memorial Library in Jay. (Courtesy photo)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.