JAY — A joint committee studying whether Jay and Wilton should share police services has finalized four options and plans to present them to both towns’ select boards in January.

The Wilton-Jay Police Collaboration Committee met Dec. 15 at the Jay Town Office to complete its review and set a date for a joint presentation to the select boards of Jay and Wilton. The presentation is scheduled for late January, with an early-February snow date. The meeting location and time have not been finalized.

Representing Wilton on the committee are Town Manager Maria Greeley, police Chief Ethan Kyes, selectpersons David Leavitt and Keith Swett, and community members Amanda Lee and Mat Bickford. Representing Jay are Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, police Chief Joseph Sage, selectpersons Lee Ann Dalessandro and Terry Bergeron, and community members Lisa Bryant and Jennifer Lynch.

Each of the local departments has a $1 million budget.

The committee was formed to examine whether the two towns could improve staffing, coverage or cost efficiency by working together on policing. Its role is advisory, with final decisions resting with the select boards.

The four options to be presented are:

• Maintaining separate police departments in each town with no changes.

• Contracting jointly with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to provide police services.

• Having one town provide police services to the other through a contractual arrangement.

• Creating a new, jointly governed police entity through a quasi-municipal or district-style structure serving both towns.

Committee members have developed general advantages and disadvantages for each option, including considerations related to staffing, costs, coverage, governance and long-term sustainability. Those summaries will be shared with the select boards during the joint session.

After the presentation, the select boards will determine next steps, which could include additional public discussion, further analysis or other action.