Josh Hodsdon, right, receives Mexico's Citizen of the Year award Dec. 16 from Select Board Chairman Richie Philbrick. (Courtesy of town of Mexico)

MEXICO — Josh Hodsdon was named Mexico’s Citizen of the Year on Dec. 16 for his work to give local children the chance to enjoy the outdoors.

Hodsdon, 24, runs his nonprofit River Valley Kids Ski Too, opening the door for local kids to enjoy winter recreation by providing the gear and opportunity they might not otherwise have.

He was nominated by Steve and Kelli Carrier. Kelli is a Mexico Select Board member.

“He has spent the past five years in dedicating his time and energy to getting local children the chance to enjoy the outdoors in the River Valley,” board Chair Richie Philbrick read from the nominating letter. “Through bottle drives, donations and countless hours of preparation, he had built a community program that provides free skiing and snowboarding equipment to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate,” he said.

From the basement of his mother Amy Hodsdon’s home in Mexico, Hodsdon organizes an annual event where children are fitted with boots, skis, jackets, mittens and hats — all at no cost.

“His family and friends help sort and prepare the equipment. And several employees from the local ski resort volunteer their time to ensure every child is properly fitted,” Philbrick said.

“Those who know speak highly of his care and dedication. Greg Martin, lift supervisor at Black Mountain of Maine, who has known Hodsdon since he was 12, described him as a very ambitious and caring young man,” Philbrick added. “Levi Washburn, marketing specialist at Saddleback, noted that Josh is compassionate and cares deeply for his community and adding that friends and colleges affectionately call him “Hot Dog” for his impressive skiing ability.”

The nomination letter said the program has grown each year, earning recognition from local ski areas and organizations. Hodsdon was praised for the difference he makes for dozens of families in the River Valley.

“He doesn’t seek recognition or reward, but simply believes every child deserves to experience the joy of skiing, snowboarding and the outdoors in Maine’s beautiful winter landscape,” Philbrick said.