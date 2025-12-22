The old Central Fire Station in Rumford, closed in October of 2024, will be leased to Inland Woods + Trails. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — The old Central Fire Station at 151 Congress St. is being leased to Inland Woods + Trails as a home base for recreation, according to Executive Director Gabe Perkins.

The Select Board voted Dec. 17 to lease the historic 1924 building to the trail conservation group for three years, starting in June 2026 and running until June 2028. Voting in favor were Board Chair Chris Brennick and members John Pepin and Kevin Capponi. Jim Theriault was opposed and Frank DiConzo was absent.

The station closed in October 2024 when the Fire Department moved to its new facility on Falmouth Street. The town did not want to sell the building, but instead sought commercial tenants.

The three-year lease was proposed by Inland Woods for $1 per year. Approval included two conditions, that Inland Woods would take over the utilities, which includes heat, electricity, water and internet, and no exterior work would be done on the facility.

Furniture will be brought in and there will be some interior painting.

Perkins said this will be a central location for office space, equipment storage, information center as well as a gear library. For contractors coming to do trail work or a state crew they’re thinking about bringing in to help elevate Maine’s outdoor recreation, the building can also serve as a place to sleep at night.

“This goes hand-in-hand with the vision of Rumford becoming more recreational,” Pepin said.

Last September, state and local officials joined conservation groups and outdoor enthusiasts to mark the official opening of the 450-acre Rumford Community Forest.

The land, which includes woods, wetlands and brook trout habitat, was once slated for more than 250 housing and condominium lots. It’s now permanently protected from development and open to the public for hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing and snowmobiling.

Founded in 2011, Inland Woods + Trails serves communities in Western Maine through the management of high quality, durable trails and woods for all seasons, according to its website. It owns 1,956 acres of community forest land in both Bethel and Rumford and maintains over 85 miles of trails in five towns throughout Oxford County.