KINGFIELD — Members of the Kingfield Cares School Options Committee said they are developing a draft school withdrawal plan intended to help the community make an informed decision about the town’s educational future.

The committee met Jan. 6 and reported that it is using guidance from the Maine Department of Education, including the department’s “Essential Elements of a Withdrawal Agreement” tool, as they prepare a plan that addresses the legal, financial and educational requirements involved in withdrawing from Maine School Administrative District 58.

The Kingfield Cares School Options Committee is a group formed under the broader Kingfield Cares community initiative to study the future of local education. The committee is examining school configuration options that are intended to be sustainable and cost-effective, working in conjunction with the state-defined process, including a potential withdrawal from MSAD 58.

The Maine Department of Education’s withdrawal agreement lays out what a town must address if it chooses to leave a regional school district. The document makes clear that withdrawal is not a simple vote, but a multi-year process that requires detailed planning, negotiation and approval at several levels, including the district school board, the state and local voters.

Under the guidelines, a withdrawal plan must explain how students would be educated immediately after withdrawal and in the years that follow, how tuition or local schools would be funded, how transportation and special education services would be provided, and how staff contracts and employee obligations would be handled.

The plan must also spell out how district property, debt, assets and ongoing financial commitments would be divided, and must demonstrate that withdrawal would not trigger new state-funded school construction. In short, the document functions as a checklist designed to protect students, taxpayers and the remaining district by requiring towns to fully account for educational, financial and operational impacts before a withdrawal can move forward.

The committee encouraged residents who are interested to review the state guidance document to better understand the scope of the work. At the same time, members acknowledged that the document is lengthy and technical, and said the committee is focused on distilling the information into a plan that reflects community values and priorities.

According to the committee, discussions have centered on what would best serve Kingfield students and families, with members regularly considering how the broader community would want decisions to be made. The group emphasized that residents are being kept in mind throughout the process.

Committee members said the draft withdrawal plan is not yet finalized but will be shared publicly once additional details are completed.

The School Options Committee operates under the broader Kingfield Cares umbrella and is tasked with evaluating potential education pathways and outcomes for the town.