Committees in Kingfield, Strong and Phillips are exploring withdrawing from Maine School Administrative District 58. Earlier this year, residents in those towns voted in favor of sending a letter of intent to withdraw from district to the board of directors and the Maine commissioner of education.



Avon also considered moving forward with the withdrawal process but the article failed to pass 36-23 on July 22. Avon is the only town in the district without a school.

The district includes Mt. Abram Regional High School in Salem Township.

Following the votes to move forward, each town established a withdrawal committee to oversee the process. By law, each committee includes a municipal officer, one member from the general public, one member from the group of petitioners, and one school director.

Each of the committees is on step 8 of the process and is researching cost information in preparation to negotiate a withdrawal agreement with the school board. Committees have 90 days from its formation to submit a proposed agreement to the commissioner of education. Extensions may be granted by the commissioner at the request of a committee.

At the end of the process, voters in each town will decide whether to officially withdraw.

Kingfield

Kingfield Elementary School on April 19. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

Kingfield voters decided 145-34 to begin the withdrawal process on Sept. 16. The committee has been formed and scheduled meetings in Webster Hall, 38 School St., at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. The first meeting will be Nov. 25.

Committee members are: Kathy Houston, Kim Jordan, Lillian Cheimis, Mathias Ringle, Dorrie Dunham and John Witherspoon.

Houston told the Select Board on Oct. 27 that the committee had its first meeting with the school board, completing step 7 of the process. Committee members also discussed their mission and priorities, she said.

“We felt it was really important to look at the big picture and look at the whole community and work with as many communities as week can, including Carrabassett and Stratton. We might end up right back where we are but we want to look broad and explore every option we can. It is really important for us to keep it as positive and inclusive as we can,” Houston said Monday.

The mission is to “explore school configuration options that are sustainable and cost-effective while providing the vibrant, positive education Kingfield students have always known. ,” Houston said.

Residents are encouraged to send an email to [email protected] to sign up for regular email updates. Houston said updates would also be made on the Kingfield Cares about its School Facebook page.

Phillips

Phillips Elementary School and MSAD 58 administrative office on April 19. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

Phillips voters approved sending the letter of intent by a 71-64 vote May 20. Nicole Norton, Janet White, Rachel Cohn, Jess Cain have been appointed to the committee.

Meetings are scheduled every Monday at 6 p.m. at the Phillips Town Office, 124 Main St. Information, including changes to the meeting schedule, is posted on the town website, phillipsmaine.com.

Strong

Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong on Oct. 17. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

Strong residents voted 124-61 on May 8 to begin the process of withdrawing from the district. Committee members are Susan Pratt, Amanda Coolong, Andrew Bracy, Phillip Richards and Rebecca Lane. Alternates are Joel Doyon and Phoebe Smith.

The committee’s research, agendas and minute meetings can be found on the town website, strong-maine.com. Feedback and questions can be sent to [email protected].