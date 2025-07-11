PHILLIPS — Two towns in Maine School Administrative District 58 have formally begun the process to withdraw from the district, while others are still in early exploratory stages, Superintendent Laura Columbia confirmed.

“Right now, Phillips and Strong have formally started the withdrawal process,” Columbia said. “Other towns are still in the early stages — asking questions, gathering information, and figuring out what’s best for their communities.”

The superintendent described the discussions as reflective of broader challenges faced by rural school systems.

“These conversations are tough,” she said, “but they usually come down to long-standing challenges that many small, rural districts face, things like rising costs, building needs, and different ideas about how to create a sustainable school system. We understand that every town is trying to make the best decision for its students, and we respect that.”

To ensure transparency as towns weigh their options, Columbia emphasized the district’s commitment to open communication and engagement.

“We know how important it is to keep our communities informed and involved,” she said. “We’ve held public meetings, sent out surveys, and are sharing regular updates through our website and school board meetings. All of our studies, resources, and meeting info are posted online for anyone to view. We want to make sure people have access to the facts and have opportunities to share their perspectives as we move through this process together.”

While structural changes could come down the road, Columbia stressed that daily life in schools remains unchanged for now.

“In the short term, nothing changes for students or staff, we’re still showing up every day to give kids the best education we can,” she said. “Longer term, the impacts really depend on what individual towns decide and which reconfiguration options move forward. We’re working hard behind the scenes to prepare for different scenarios so we can continue providing high-quality education, no matter what the future looks like.”

The district has also provided guidance for educators on how to handle student questions as the topic circulates in the community.

“We’ve asked staff to keep conversations with students calm, neutral, and age-appropriate,” Columbia said. “It’s completely normal for kids to pick up on things happening around them, but it’s not their job to carry the weight of adult decisions. We’ve given staff examples of how to redirect those conversations and reassure students that the adults are working on it.”

Columbia said the goal is to maintain school as “a safe, consistent space where kids can stay focused on learning and growing.”

Other business

Despite the uncertainties, the district has reasons to celebrate. Columbia praised Kingfield Elementary School teacher Kylee Alton, recently named Franklin County Teacher of the Year.

“She is the kind of teacher who leads with heart and really connects with her students,” Columbia said. “She’s creative, passionate, and always puts kids first. It’s no surprise she was chosen for this honor. We’ve celebrated her across the district with public recognition and shout-outs, and our schools continue to lift up great teaching whenever we see it.”

Meanwhile, MSAD 58 is preparing for its annual Summer Food Service Program, which starts Monday, June 24, at Day Mountain Regional Middle School.

“Our free summer meals program kicks off Monday, June 24, at Day Mountain and will run Monday through Thursday,” Columbia said. “Any child 18 and under can show up — no paperwork, no registration, no cost.”

The district is also working to connect eligible families with the SUN Bucks food assistance program.

“We’ve been spreading the word about SUN Bucks through newsletters, social media, our website, and direct communication from schools,” Columbia said. “We’re encouraging anyone with questions to reach out so we can help them through the process.”

As conversations about restructuring unfold, Columbia reiterated her focus remains on students.

“We’re here for the kids,” she said. “That doesn’t change.”