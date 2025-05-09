STRONG — Residents voted 124-61 Thursday to submit a notice of intent to withdraw from Maine School Administrative District 58.
The notice will be sent to the district’s board of directors and to the commissioner of the Maine Department of Education.
Town officials will be able to get information to see if withdrawal will be in the best interest of the town and its schoolchildren.
The district serves Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. Several towns and unorganized townships pay tuition for students to go to school in the district.
A committee of Strong residents will be formed to do the withdrawal research and present their findings to residents.
Strong held a public hearing April 28 on the matter after residents turned in a petition asking selectmen to start the process of withdrawal. There is a 22-step process to withdraw, followed by another town vote.
Phillips residents also passed a petition to ask selectmen to start the process. A public hearing was held May 5. A vote to consider sending a letter of intent to MSAD 58 directors and the state commissioner of education is set from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 20 at the Phillips Town Office at 124 Main St.
Kingfield residents have started to collect signatures on a petition to ask the Select Board to start the process of withdrawal, Town Manager Leanna Targett said Friday.
Avon residents have also started to collect signatures to ask the board to start the process, Select Board Chairperson Jane Thorndike said Friday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.