FARMINGTON — The Farmington Select Board voted Jan. 13 to move forward with research into the replacing the Fire Department’s Tower 3 truck, marking the first formal step in what could become one of the town’s largest capital purchases.

A tower, or tower truck, is a fire engine designed to reach upper floors and rooftops using a raised platform, often called a bucket, at the end of an extendable arm. Unlike a traditional ladder truck, the platform allows firefighters to work more safely while conducting rescues or fighting fires from above.

Fire Chief Timothy Hardy, seen in 2022, addressed the Farmington Select Board on Jan. 13 about the future replacement of the Tower 3 truck. The board later approved moving forward with research on the project.

Fire Chief Timothy Hardy told the board that the 2007 Tower 3 is scheduled for replacement in 2027, but extended manufacturing timelines require earlier action. In a memo to town officials, Hardy wrote that “due to extended fire apparatus build times, the department is seeking to move forward with ordering a replacement at this time.”

Hardy said fire apparatus delivery times can range from two to nearly five years, meaning a truck ordered closer to the scheduled replacement date may not arrive until 2029 or 2030.

According to the Fire Department memo, the town has budgeted $150,000 annually over the past three fiscal years toward the replacement, with the Fire Apparatus Capital Reserve account holding $515,145.

The department solicited two proposals for a new tower truck. Greenwood Fire Emergency Vehicles submitted a proposal totaling $2.15 million, while Allegiance Fire & Rescue submitted a proposal of nearly $2.33 million.

Hardy wrote that the lower-cost option would not meet department specifications and would require modifications to the fire station, while the Pierce Enforcer 100-foot Ascendant midmount tower/quint from Allegiance met all operational needs.

Hardy said the recommended Pierce apparatus would also match the cab configuration and major components of existing department vehicles, providing benefits in training, maintenance and parts inventory.

“If the Board wishes to proceed, the next step would be for the department to work with the town manager to evaluate options for a lease-purchase agreement or other financing,” Hardy wrote, noting that reserve funds would not fully cover the cost.

Following discussion, the Select Board unanimously approved a motion to move forward with researching replacement options and financing approaches.