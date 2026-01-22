The Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn seen in 2020. (Russ Dillingham/Staff Photographer)

Androscoggin County commissioners voted Wednesday night to approve a three-year contract to provide medical services to inmates at the county jail in Auburn.

The contract is with Correction Psychiatric Services Health Care of Quincy, Massachusetts.

The county solicited bids this past fall and received three proposals, he said. After the bids were received, the administration reviewed the proposals to make sure each one met the county’s criteria.

There is a mechanism in place to control costs and to keep medical services stable, Sheriff Eric Samson said.

“Our attorney had the contract structured in a way to put some guardrails up to control those extra fees,” county Administrator Jeff Chute said.

The proposal came in under budget, Samson said.

There are two, one-year options in the contract that would allow the county to end the contract if they are not satisfied with services provided, Maj. Lane Feldman, jail administrator, said.