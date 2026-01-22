Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan, left, with newly-promoted Sgt. Robert Haseltine at the Jan. 15 Select Board meeting. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — Officer Robert Haseltine was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant, Police Chief Tony Milligan announced Jan. 15 at the Select Board meeting.

Milligan said the promotion followed a comprehensive and competitive process conducted in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement and departmental policy. That process included a written examination, performance evaluations, an oral board, an administration team interview and seniority consideration.

“The rank of sergeant is a critical first-line supervisory position,” Milligan said. “Sergeants are entrusted with leading officers, managing risk and making difficult decisions — often as the highest-ranking authority on duty. This promotion reflects our confidence in Sgt. Haseltine’s readiness to assume those responsibilities.”

Milligan then had Haseltine take his oath of office, followed by the ceremonial pinning of Haseltine’s new sergeant’s badge.

Haseltine was hired by Rumford Police Department in 2020. Prior to that, he did part-time work for the Old Orchard Beach police.