RUMFORD — Officer Robert Haseltine was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant, Police Chief Tony Milligan announced Jan. 15 at the Select Board meeting.
Milligan said the promotion followed a comprehensive and competitive process conducted in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement and departmental policy. That process included a written examination, performance evaluations, an oral board, an administration team interview and seniority consideration.
“The rank of sergeant is a critical first-line supervisory position,” Milligan said. “Sergeants are entrusted with leading officers, managing risk and making difficult decisions — often as the highest-ranking authority on duty. This promotion reflects our confidence in Sgt. Haseltine’s readiness to assume those responsibilities.”
Milligan then had Haseltine take his oath of office, followed by the ceremonial pinning of Haseltine’s new sergeant’s badge.
Haseltine was hired by Rumford Police Department in 2020. Prior to that, he did part-time work for the Old Orchard Beach police.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.